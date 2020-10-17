AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of AnaptysBio from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.63.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $657.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 537.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 18,286 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 29.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 15.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 30,128 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

