ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a buy rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.75.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $349.72 on Friday. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $357.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.46 and a 200-day moving average of $291.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 503.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 69,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in ANSYS by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 138,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.