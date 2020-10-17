Aperam’s (APEMY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

APEMY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Aperam to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aperam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Aperam from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aperam has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36. Aperam has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $900.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

