Aperam’s (APEMY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
APEMY has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Aperam to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aperam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Aperam from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aperam has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.
OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36. Aperam has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.
