Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.22.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) stock opened at C$6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.78. Aphria Inc. has a one year low of C$2.65 and a one year high of C$8.29.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

