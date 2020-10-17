Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Cormark

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on APHA. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.22.

Shares of APHA opened at C$6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.30. Aphria Inc. has a one year low of C$2.65 and a one year high of C$8.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.27.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

