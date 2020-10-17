Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at CIBC

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.22.

Get Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) alerts:

Shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) stock opened at C$6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.78. Aphria Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.65 and a 1 year high of C$8.29.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.