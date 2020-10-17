Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Price Target Cut to $11.75 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.50 to $11.75 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APHA. CIBC upgraded Aphria from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aphria from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aphria from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.61.

NYSE:APHA opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 2.19. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the second quarter worth $3,776,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Aphria by 26.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aphria by 126.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,772 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Aphria by 209.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 504,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 341,426 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aphria by 299.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

