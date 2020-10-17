Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. Aphria has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

APHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aphria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

