Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE AIF opened at $12.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $15.89.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.