Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE AIF opened at $12.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $15.89.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
