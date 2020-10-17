Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised Applied Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,260.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $317,083.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,006.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,539 shares of company stock worth $1,325,083 in the last three months. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,716,000 after buying an additional 768,765 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,147,000 after buying an additional 332,691 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 253,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 754,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 162,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,518,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

