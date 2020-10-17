AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on November 18th

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

AptarGroup has increased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.19 and a 200-day moving average of $111.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,923.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,025 shares of company stock worth $4,713,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

