AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

AptarGroup has increased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $295,374.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.