Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Apyx Medical stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 22.98% and a negative net margin of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APYX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 33,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

