Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AQMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

AQMS opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 63.45% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

