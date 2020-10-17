AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Update

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 982,200 shares, a growth of 113.8% from the September 15th total of 459,400 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AQB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ AQB opened at $4.41 on Friday. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk purchased 4,000,000 shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,009,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,023,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

