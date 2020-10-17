ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MT. Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.03 ($17.69).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.