Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) CEO Sells $2,871,774.24 in Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,871,774.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,381,275.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ADM stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.22.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 185.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 128,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 83,458 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 295,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 46,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $9,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

