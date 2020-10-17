Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

