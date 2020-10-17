Aries Wealth Management Has $3.47 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aries Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,207.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.