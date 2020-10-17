Aries Wealth Management Has $493,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

