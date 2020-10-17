Aries Wealth Management Invests $215,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.98.

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.