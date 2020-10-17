Aries Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $181.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.