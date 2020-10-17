Aries Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after buying an additional 479,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after buying an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after buying an additional 364,122 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 24.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after buying an additional 929,423 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,894,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $762,981,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $552.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $521.45 and a 200 day moving average of $401.87. The company has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. 140166 lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

