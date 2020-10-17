Aries Wealth Management Sells 782 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aries Wealth Management decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 20.0% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.4% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,931,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 166,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

