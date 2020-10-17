Aries Wealth Management Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aries Wealth Management lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $131.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,962 shares of company stock worth $103,292,012 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

