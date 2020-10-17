Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Truist

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABG. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.14.

NYSE ABG opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.79. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.73. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,389.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

