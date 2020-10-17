Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $152.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.98. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. Analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

