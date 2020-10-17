ASML Holding NV (ASML) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.41 on November 13th

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.4095 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27.

ASML has increased its dividend by 190.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $386.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $409.11. The company has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.50 and its 200-day moving average is $345.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

