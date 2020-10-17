ASML Holding NV (ASML) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.41 on November 13th

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.4095 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27.

ASML has increased its dividend by 190.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ASML opened at $386.90 on Friday. ASML has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $409.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $162.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

