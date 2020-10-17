ASML’s (ASML) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $383.60.

ASML opened at $386.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.50 and its 200-day moving average is $345.13. ASML has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $409.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.4095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,232,000 after purchasing an additional 86,494 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 3.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,244,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,105,000 after purchasing an additional 158,186 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,304,972,000 after buying an additional 92,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,778,000 after buying an additional 42,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,142,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

