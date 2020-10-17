ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 5,700 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASC. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) from GBX 4,289 ($56.04) to GBX 4,309 ($56.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,807 ($62.80).

LON ASC opened at GBX 4,710 ($61.54) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,041.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,547.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. ASOS Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 88.37.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

