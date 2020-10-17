Aspira Women's Health’s (AWH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reissued their buy rating on shares of Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 3.20. Aspira Women's Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aspira Women's Health had a negative return on equity of 177.99% and a negative net margin of 323.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

