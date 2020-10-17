Aspira Women's Health’s (AWH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Aspira Women's Health stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $406.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Aspira Women's Health has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. Aspira Women's Health had a negative return on equity of 177.99% and a negative net margin of 323.40%.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.