Assure Holdings Corp. (IOM.V) (CVE:IOM) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Assure Holdings Corp. (IOM.V) (CVE:IOM) rose 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.07. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22.

About Assure Holdings Corp. (IOM.V) (CVE:IOM)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

