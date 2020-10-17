ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.19 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.48.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 53.12% and a negative net margin of 97.13%.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

