ATB Capital Trims Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Target Price to C$0.55

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.55 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.69.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$0.54 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $87.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$194.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

