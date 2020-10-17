Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AAME stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 200.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up approximately 1.7% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

