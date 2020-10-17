Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer upgraded Autodesk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Shares of ADSK opened at $259.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $261.94. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.21.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,883,000 after purchasing an additional 77,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

