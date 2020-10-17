Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Mizuho

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Autoliv stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

