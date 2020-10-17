AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.13.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.82.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $5,710,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 122,805 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 232,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 503,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

