Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Avaya alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVYA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avaya currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. Avaya has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS. Analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Avaya by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.