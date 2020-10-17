Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $120.61 million, a PE ratio of 556.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.48. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth $360,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at $976,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at $2,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVNW shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.