Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

AVGR opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.70. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.63.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.26% and a negative return on equity of 283.92%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615,064 shares during the period. Avinger accounts for about 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 4.02% of Avinger worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

