Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avista has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE AVA opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.43. Avista has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.74 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Avista by 345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Avista by 9,944.0% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 492,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 488,050 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Avista by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

