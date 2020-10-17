Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Raised to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.58.

NYSE AXTA opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

