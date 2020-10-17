AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AxoGen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.38.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.54 million, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. Research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,206,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 444,388 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 6.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,726,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,151,000 after buying an additional 397,136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

