AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.06.

AZEK stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million.

In related news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $841,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,304.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,007,574.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,801,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock worth $13,489,791 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AZEK during the second quarter worth about $3,045,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,377,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at about $13,520,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

