Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Major Shareholder Purchases $7,499,992.00 in Stock

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) major shareholder Highcape Capital, L.P. purchased 441,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AZYO opened at $12.00 on Friday. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.