B.Riley Securit Comments on Ellington Financial Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ellington Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

EFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

EFC stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 57.68, a current ratio of 57.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.06.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 43.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ellington Financial by 59.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 430,170 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 129.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 58,919 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 37,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

