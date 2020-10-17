B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Raised to C$11.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

B2Gold stock opened at C$9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.12 and a 12 month high of C$9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.81.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$612.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.5288602 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.28, for a total value of C$927,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,847 shares in the company, valued at C$796,625.82. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total value of C$117,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,762,500. Insiders sold 504,632 shares of company stock worth $4,498,333 over the last three months.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

